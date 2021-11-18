Nayanthara's next titled Connect; FIRST LOOK poster unveiled on her 37th birthday

Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara has teamed up with Maya and Game Over fame director Ashwin Kumar for her next film. On her birthday today, the makers of the film have released the intriguing title and first look poster that looks highly intense. Titled Connect, the film also has Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher in important roles.

Prithvi Chandrasekar is onboard for the film's music while Vignesh Shivan is backing the project under Rowdy Pictures. One can see in the first look poster, the Bigil actress is sporting a floral dress and has painted a 'plus' sign on the wall. The film is billed to be a horror thriller. More details about Nayanthara starrer Connect are expected to be out soon.

Take a look at the title poster below:

Earlier, there were speculations that Ashwin Kumar will be directing Samantha Akkineni in the next. However, he clarified later saying there is no truth in these reports.

Meanwhile, the stunner is looking forward to the release of Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.

The romantic comedy is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio along with Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Lady Superstar & Vignesh Shivan's 5 magical pics prove their two hearts beat as one