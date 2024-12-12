Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush for Netflix documentary was PR strategy? Here's what Lady Superstar has to say

Nayanthara and Dhanush's feud has become the talk of the town ever since the Lady Superstar wrote an open letter to him. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actress explained why she chose to publicly address the issue related to her Netflix documentary. The actress also revealed that she had no other option as Dhanush refused to take a call with her.

Nayanthara explained that she would never try to tarnish someone’s image for publicity. She said many people supported them, but some of Dhanush's fans and well-wishers claimed it was a PR stunt for the film. Nayanthara disagreed with this and said it was never their intention.

The actress clarified that the film was not meant to be viewed as a regular movie. She mentioned that it was a documentary and said that if someone likes the person, they watch the film.

"Why I am saying this is because there are a lot of people who have supported us largely, but there are also a lot of people who are supposedly his fans and well wishers, which is fine, but for them to say that we did it as a PR stunt for the film? I don’t think that was the intention at all," said Nayanthara, as quoted by News 18.

Nayanthara revealed that the controversy arose because she spoke out publicly. She explained that she genuinely tried to reach Dhanush to get direct answers about the issue. The actress mentioned that Vignesh made several attempts to contact Dhanush's manager, and she also tried to connect with him but was unable to do so.

Nayanthara added that she also tried reaching him through their mutual friends but had no success. She clarified that the BTS footage in the trailer of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale was captured on their phones years ago. Nayanthara explained that many people misunderstood the situation.

She pointed out that the footage was not from the film but from random videos taken on their phones before. Lady Superstar also mentioned that this footage was barely used in the trailer. Nayanthara further said that despite the issues caused by Dhanush or his team, anyone with a calm mind would have let it go when the trailer was released.

"For a personality like him, who is such a reputed actor, whose so respected and loved by so many people, and we have the same love and respect for him, but it came to this, which is so unfair, I had to speak out," Nayanthara added.

She explained that her courage to address the issue came from knowing the truth and said there is no need to fear when one is not fabricating anything. Nayanthara added that if she did not speak up after things went beyond the limit, no one would have the courage to take a stand in the future.

