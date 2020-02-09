Nayanthara's royal look as queen goes viral; Fans go berserk

Nayanthara never fails to grab our attention and this time again, her royal look as a queen is going viral on social media. While we are not sure if it is from an ad shoot, Nayanthara's look has taken social media by storm.

The Ladysuperstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara leaves us speechless every time, be it for her strong role in the film or stunning holiday photos. The stunner never fails to grab our attention and this time again, her royal look as a queen is going viral on social media. While we are not sure if it is from an ad shoot, Nayanthara's look has taken social media by storm. One of her fans clubs shared the look on Instagram and fans have been calling her 'true beauty'. One of the comments read, "A queen knows how to build her empire with the same stones that were thrown at her." Check out her look below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be seen playing in the role of Amman in the upcoming film, Mookuthi Amman. Mookuthi Amman will be produced by Ishara K Ganesh and will release next year. Mookuthi Amman is being directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan together. Well, the latest look of the actress can be from the upcoming film, however, there is no official word regarding the same. For Mookuthi Amman, Nayanthara has turned vegetarian as it is a spiritual film. The entire team of the upcoming Tamil film has turn vegan for the same.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. One of many is Netrikann, to be produced by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara will play the role of a blind woman in the film. The shooting of the film kick-start last year in mid.

Credits :Instagram

