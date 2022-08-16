Nayanthara's secrets and tips for good skin that can work wonders for you

Trust Nayanthara to take cues on how to look perfect all the time. She is not just an icon for her on-screen and offscreen presence but equally has championed keeping her skin and hair care a priority. Want to know the secrets behind her glowing skin? The secret is her commitment to maintain and religiously follow her skincare routine.

The secret behind Nayanthara's good skin

Cleansing, toning and moisturising are the basic part of her routine skin care. It actually works wonders and leaves skin feeling fresh and hydrated. Before she goes to bed, Nayanthara makes sure to take her makeup off. One product she cannot do without is sunscreen. She applies sunscreen daily to protect her skin from the sun's UV rays. Also, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress prefers using ayurvedic products than fancy store products.

Skincare routine involves drinking a large amount of water, coconut water.

To keep pimple-free skin all the time, Nayanthara drinks a lot of water and fruit juices. These are tried and tested beauty advice that one can try to keep their skin glow and hydrated.

Coconut oil for hair

For the lustre, long and shiny tresses, Nayanthara uses basic coconut oil on regular basis. Yes, you read that right! She avoids using expensive and damaging products, hair colour on her hair. Also, she tries to keep her hair tied in a bun all the time to avoid breakage.

The secret behind her statement eyebrows

For a well-groomed brow, Nayan uses fillers and pencils. His signature routine makeup is filled with eyebrows, glossy lips and light foundation. She likes to keep it as subtle as possible.

Also Read| Samantha to Pooja Hegde: 5 Braided hairstyle inspo to try on bad hair days