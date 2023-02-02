Nayanthara's SHOCKING casting couch experience: 'Was asked for a few favours in exchange for..'

South actress Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life and as a result, her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love. Recently, she exposed the ugly truth of the casting couch in the South film industry. Nayanthara revealed how she was offered a pivotal role in return for a 'favour' but she rejected it boldly.

In a recent media interaction, Nayanthara revealed that she had been offered favours in exchange for an important role in the film. The actor was strong and brave to turn down the offers as she believed in her acting skills. She said that she ‘boldly’ rejected the offer. There is no doubt that Nayanthara established herself in the South film industry owing to her talent and skills. However, this is not the first time any actor has opened up on his or her casting couch experience. Several have come forward to unveil the curtain of the dark truth of the entertainment industry.

About Nayanthara

Talking about her personal life, Nayanthara tied the knot with her long-time beau and famous director Vignesh Shivan in 2022. Later, the couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. Currently, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Jawan which is helmed by Atlee Kumar. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover.

On the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s GodFather. She will next appear in the Tamil movie Iraivan. Moreover, she is also set to feature in two untitled movies whose working titles are Lady Superstar 75 and NT-81.