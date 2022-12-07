Nayanthara's spooky tale to release on December 9, midnight; Details Inside
The makers of Nayanthara's horror thriller Connect have announced the trailer release date of the film.
After Gold, Lady Superstar Nayanthara will next grace the silver screens with the upcoming horror thriller Connect, which will release on 12th December. Adding to the hype for the suspense drama, the makers have announced that they will be unveiling the trailer for the movie on 9th December. The makers of Connect tweeted, "Get ready to be scared #Nayanthara's Spooky tale #Connect Telugu trailer releasing 9th December Mid Night 12 AM!!!"
Earlier, the makers dropped the gripping Connect teaser on Nayanthara's 38th birthday this year. The around 1-and-a-half-minute video opens with a girl incessantly knocking on the door, asking to untie her and get her out of a room she has been stuck in with an unidentifiable identity. It later captures all the commotion going on in the outside world to help rescue this girl. The teaser is packed with gloomy visuals, suspenseful music, and a tense atmosphere.
About Connect
Made under the direction of filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, Connect stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai, and Haniya Nafis in prominent roles, along with others. Bankrolled by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's production banner Rowdy Pictures, the film also marks Anupam Kher's comeback to Kollywood. For the unversed, the Lady Superstar has earlier collaborated with director Ashwin Saravanan for the 2015 horror thriller Maya.
Nayanthara's Lineup
Post Connect, Nayanthara will also make her Bollywood debut soon with the much-awaited drama Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee, the movie will star Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra in other key roles.
In addition to this, Nayanthara also has Iraivan and Lady Superstar 75 in her kitty.
