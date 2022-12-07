Nayanthara's spooky tale to release on December 9, midnight; Details Inside

After Gold, Lady Superstar Nayanthara will next grace the silver screens with the upcoming horror thriller Connect, which will release on 12th December. Adding to the hype for the suspense drama, the makers have announced that they will be unveiling the trailer for the movie on 9th December. The makers of Connect tweeted, "Get ready to be scared #Nayanthara's Spooky tale #Connect Telugu trailer releasing 9th December Mid Night 12 AM!!!"

Earlier, the makers dropped the gripping Connect teaser on Nayanthara's 38th birthday this year. The around 1-and-a-half-minute video opens with a girl incessantly knocking on the door, asking to untie her and get her out of a room she has been stuck in with an unidentifiable identity. It later captures all the commotion going on in the outside world to help rescue this girl. The teaser is packed with gloomy visuals, suspenseful music, and a tense atmosphere.