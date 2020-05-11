Nayanthara's unseen picture with a baby amid scenic beauty goes viral; Fans bless her to be a mother in future

Nayanthara's unseen picture with a baby amid scenic beauty is going viral on twitter. One can see in the photo, Nayanthara looking gorgeous as ever in a black outfit while the foreigner baby steals the show with his cuteness.

Kollywood actress Nayanthara is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner is doing great professionally and is equally in the limelight over her relationship with Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vignesh have been setting major couple goals since years with their adorable photos on social media. Well, Nayanthara has earned a massive fan following over the years and fans never fail to shower her with love on social media. Recently, a picture of Nayanthara holding a baby in her arms surfaced on Twitter.

The actress' unseen picture with a baby amid scenic beauty is going viral on twitter. One can see in the photo, Nayanthara looking gorgeous as ever in a black outfit while the foreigner baby steals the show with his cuteness. This picture came out on Mother's Day and soon fans started blessing Nayanthara to be a mother in future. One of the fans commented, "Wow dear soo cute...God bless you Family... for your future dream." This gorgeous picture has been clicked by Vignesh Shivan during one of their holidays.

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are coming together for an upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni playing the lead roles. Vignesh takes over the project as a director and writer. Nayanthara will also be seen as the lead actor in RJ Balaji directorial religious film Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film.

