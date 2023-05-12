Nazriya Fahadh announces break from social media; ‘Will miss all your love and messages’

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, the popular actress has made a massive fan following with her heartwarming performances. When it comes to real life, Nazriya has been highly active on social media and often shares interesting aspects of her life with her fans and followers. The charming actress, who is married to the National award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil, is also often seen compensating for his absence on social media by posting his pictures and videos. But now, Nazriya Nazim has decided to go on a 'DND mode' for a while.

Nazriya Fahadh announces social media break

The Ante Sundaraniki actress took to her official Instagram handle and announced a break from social media on Friday (May 12, 2023), leaving her fans and followers both surprised and confused. "Taking a break from all social media... It's time... Will miss all your love and messages here... Will be back soon... I promise... #DNDmode," wrote Nazriya Nazim Fahadh on her Instagram story. However, the real reason behind the famous actress's decision to stay away from all social media platforms is not revealed yet.

Check out Nazriya Fahadh's Instagram story, below:

Nazriya's work front

The popular actress, who carved a niche for herself with her bubbly onscreen persona, made a comeback to films after a long hiatus with the 2018-released Anjali Menon directorial, Koode. Nazriya Nazim shared the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the film, which earned immense love from the audiences. Later, she shared the screen with her hubby Fahadh Faasil for the second time in Trance, the highly acclaimed psychological thriller helmed by Anwar Rasheed, in 2020.

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh made her Telugu cinema debut with Ante Sundaraniki, the romantic drama which was released in 2022. The movie, which marked her first onscreen collaboration with popular actor Nani ended up as an average grosser but impressed the audiences post its OTT release. Recently, it was rumored that Nazriya might team up with Pranav Mohanlal for an upcoming romantic comedy. But as per the latest updates, the actress is not a part of the untitled project.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Romance Tales: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's beautiful love story that withstood all odds