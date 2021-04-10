Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are lovestruck in the latest selfies shared by the former; See PHOTOS

Mollywood stars Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil got married in a grand wedding in 2014. The couple was last seen in the Malayalam film Trance, which hit the big screens in 2020.

Cutie pie Nazriya Nazim gave a visual treat to her followers and gave them a much needed nudge to kickstart the weekend. She took to her Instagram space and shared some adorable photos of herself with her husband and popular actor Fahadh Faasil. Sharing the photo, she wrote that they both were in a mood to click some morning selfies. One can see a happy Nariya flashing her million dollar smile while sitting on Fahadh’s lap as he is seen hugging her from behind.

Sharing the photo, Nazriya wrote, “Some mornings ...we are in the mood for selfies”. Both Nariya and Fahadh have recently announced that they will be starring in Tollywood films. While Nazriya announced that will be teaming up with Nani for a Telugu film titled Ante Sundaraniki, Fahadh will be seen as the main antagonist in Pushpa. Directed by Vivek Athreya, Ante Sundraniki will mark Nazriya's Telugu debut and it is expected that the film will be rolled out soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni is the latest fan of Enjoy Enjaami; Wonders if she has been living under a rock

The makers are expected to announced more official updates about the film in the upcoming days. On the other hand, Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and it has Allu Arjun as the main lead. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady. Pushpa is all set to hit the big screens on August 13 amidst huge expectations. On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers released the teaser and it received a tremendous positive response.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×