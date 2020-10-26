Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil pay a visit to Meghana Raj Sarja and the newborn baby?

Photos of the celebrity couple near a hospital surfaced online, and it is reported that Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil visited Meghana Sarja and her new born baby.

By now, we all know that late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj Sarja gave birth to a baby boy last week. Fans and celebrities have been congratulating the new mother ever since the news about the baby’s birth came up. A set of photos are making the rounds on social media now, where one can see that Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil can be seen near what looks like a hospital. With this, it is reported that the celebrity couple have paid a visit to the new mother and the baby boy.

After the news of the baby’s birth came up, Nazriya was one of the first celebrities to share her congratulatory message. It is also well known that Nazriya and Meghana are close friends. Meanwhile, photos of the baby with his uncle Dhruva Sarja were shared online. In the photos, one can see what a doting uncle Dhruva is, as he was seen holding the baby so preciously.

It was reported sometime back that Dhruva had bought a silver cradle worth Rs 10 lakh for the baby. Chiranjeevi Sarja, who was one of the most beloved actors of the Kannada film industry, passed away on June 7, 2020. The actor suffered a massive attack. It goes without saying that his sudden demise left a huge void. However, now that Junior Chiru is born, Sarja family and Chiru’s fans are over the moon.

Credits :Mathrubhumi

