Nazriya Nazim dances with Nani & his wife on Ante Sundaraniki promo song and it's a treat to watch

Nani and Nazriya Nazim's romantic comedy is just a day away from its grand release in theatres and the anticipation for the movie is sky-high. One of the main reasons for that is the lead actor's cute bond and chemistry, which is visible on-screen and off-screen. Now, yet again, they showed that they make the best on-screen pair with their latest video of dancing to a song from the film. The dance video doesn't just feature Nazriya and Nani but his wife Anjana.

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel video of grooving to Ante Sundaraniki's promo song with Nani and his wife. The duo can be seen flaunting their dance moves and their bond is clearly visible and will get you excited to watch the movie as well.

Sharing the video, Nazriya wrote, "Reeling and feeling with these two @anjuyelavarthy @nameisnani. Cmon guys …now it’s ur turn !"

The background score and songs have been provided by Vivek Sagar. The tracks from the drama, The Panchakattu, Entha Chithram, and Rango Ranga have received a lot of love from the music buffs. The makers of this much-awaited film recently dropped the theatrical trailer it's a love story of two who come from different backgrounds and prove opposites attract each other.

Ante Sundaraniki is helmed by Vivek Athreya and backed by the popular production house, Mythri Movie Makers. Besides these two leads, Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas, and others will also play pivotal roles in the film. Ante Sundaraniki will have a simultaneous release in Tamil as Adade Sundara and as Aha Sundara in Malayalam on June 10th.

