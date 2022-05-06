Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil pose with 'familia' Dulquer Salmaan, Amal & it's a priceless photo of the day

Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a priceless picture. The photo shows the bond that Nazriya and Fahadh Faasil share with Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiyaa. The photo seems to have been taken at the birthday party of Dulquer's daughter Maryam, which was yesterday. The fantastic four posed for a perfect pic & it's the best thing you will see today on the internet.

Sharing the frame-worthy pic, Nazriya captioned, "Familia ……(with a blue heart)." In the pic, one can see, Nazriya, Fahadh, Dulquer and Amal dressed up in casual attires and posed with bright smiles on their faces. The photo definitely proves that they are friends like family. As expected, the photo featuring talented actors from the Malayalam film industry is going crazy viral on social media.

Dulquer, Nazriya, Fahadh and Prithviraj Sukumaran are very good friends in the film industry. Nazriya often keeps treating us with such stunning photos of them bonding over photos and dinner parties.

Meanwhile, Mammootty also shared an adorable pic with his granddaughter, Maryam as she turned five yesterday. As Dulquer Salmaan's little munchkin celebrated her birthday yesterday, the doting grandfather shared a happy pic with his angel. Mammootty and Maryam can be seen flaunting a big smile in the pic and her cuteness steals the show with grandfather's handsome looks. He captioned the pic, "my angel turns five today."

Dulquer Salmaan also penned a heartwarming note for daughter Maryam on her fifth birthday and it's too beautiful to miss. He also shared a few beautiful family photos with Maryam and wife Sufiya, which went viral on the internet.

