Nazriya Nazim flaunts her natural beauty sans makeup in these NEW sunkissed PHOTOS
Nazriya Nazim is a popular Malayalam actress who is known for her stint in Tamil films as well. Within a short span of time, she paired up with top heroes like Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, etc. Post marriage to Fahadh Faasil, she was seen in films such as Koode and Trance. Nazriya is quite active on Instagram and has shared a few new pictures in which she’s looking sunshine come alive and happy. Earlier, Fahadh had spoken about falling in love with Nazriya and it had warmed everyone’s hearts.
"I loved being around Nazriya. But my thoughts were random. I don’t know if it sounds well now, but at that point, there was a lot Nazriya had to give up choosing me. It absolutely worried me and I kept fluctuating. It’s just when I thought it was all going to be over because I am not strong enough she said, ‘Hello, method actor, who do you think you are? It’s just one simple life. Pack your bags with everyone and everything you need (sic),'" he further wrote.