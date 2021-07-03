Nazriya Nazim flaunts her natural beauty sans makeup in these NEW sunkissed PHOTOS

Nazriya Nazim shared a few new pictures in which she’s looking sunshine come alive and happy.

Nazriya Nazim is a popular Malayalam actress who is known for her stint in Tamil films as well. Within a short span of time, she paired up with top heroes like Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, etc. Post marriage to Fahadh Faasil, she was seen in films such as Koode and Trance. Nazriya is quite active on Instagram and has shared a few new pictures in which she’s looking sunshine come alive and happy. Earlier, Fahadh had spoken about falling in love with Nazriya and it had warmed everyone’s hearts.

His note read as, “7 years of Bangalore days bring back so many good memories. Falling head over heels for Nazriya, beginning of my journey with her. I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. She didn’t say yes. But she didn’t say NO either!! I shot Bangalore days along with two other films. It’s just suicidal to shoot three films at a time. I used to look forward to return to shoot Bangalore days (sic)."



"I loved being around Nazriya. But my thoughts were random. I don’t know if it sounds well now, but at that point, there was a lot Nazriya had to give up choosing me. It absolutely worried me and I kept fluctuating. It’s just when I thought it was all going to be over because I am not strong enough she said, ‘Hello, method actor, who do you think you are? It’s just one simple life. Pack your bags with everyone and everything you need (sic),'" he further wrote.

