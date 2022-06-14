Nazriya Nazim gets fashion makeover, experiments with dresses & ethnic outfits for Ante Sundaraniki Promotions

Nazriya Nazim, the Mallu beauty, made her Tollywood debut with Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki and impressed audiences. The actress, who is known for her girl next door kinda fashion, got a huge fashion makeover for the promotions of her first Telugu movie. From off-shoulder gowns to elegant ethnic looks, Nazriya made a fashion change over and tried new looks that fit perfectly well. She kept the right balance of hotness and cuteness, depicting her personality with every outfit during the promotions of Ante Sundaraniki.

Let's take a look into Nazriya Nazim experimental fashionable outfits, styled by Neeraja Kona for the promotions of her Telugu debut film Ante Sundaraniki.

Nazriya Nazim caught eyes with her first outfit at promotions. The actress experimented and took a bold turn by dressing up in off-shoulder chiffon maxi dress by Saakshi and Kinni. Styled by Neeraja Kona, she went all glam with red lipstick and no accessories at all. However, she made heads turn with her so cute and so hot look.

Living up to the kaftan trend, Nazriya then picked up an Indo western outfit from Korvai that featured a red kaftan kurta and pants. She topped off the sophisticated look with hair tied into a bun and subtle make-up and accessories.

With her next casual yet stylish outfit, Nazriya made a fashion statement in basic boyfriend jeans and paired it up with printed tee from H&M. What made the look stand out is her bold make up, expression and definitely the chunks of golden jewellery.

Nazriya Nazim didn't let go of her fashion roots as she picked a pretty pink dress by Meadow for one of the promotional days. She looked cute in the dress with peachy make up, half tied hairstyle and hoop earrings. It was the perfect combination of comfort and style.

For her last look, Nazriya put her desi foot forward in a beautiful yellow saree by Torani, which she paired up with a matching sleeveless blouse. Pearl chandelier earrings and a hair bun with white flowers complemented her saree look with perfection.

For the final look, Nazriya experienced ethnic fashion as she slipped into Anushree Reddy's white co-ord set of satin draped skirts and bustier blouses. She topped off her outfit with a long net drape and looked stunning. The actress went very minimal with make-up and accessories, letting the outfit shine out.

