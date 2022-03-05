Nazriya Nazim, her husband Fahad Faasil & pet dog make the cutest family ever; Actress shares unseen pics

Actor Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are one of the most popular couples in the Malayalam film industry. While Fahadh Faasil is not on social media and likes to keep himself away from the media glare, Nazriya Nazim keeps treating us with stunning of them on Instagram. They have been setting major relationship goals for years.

Today, Nazriya Nazim took her Instagram space on the occasion of her pet dog Oreo's birthday and shared some unseen family pics, which are literally all things cute. She gave a sneak peek into their family pics spent in their beautiful home. Nazriya, Fahadh and their furry baby make the cutest family ever and we just can't stop adoring them. She gave a sneak peek into their family pics spent in their beautiful home.

Sharing the pics, Nazriya penned a lovely birthday note to their pet dog, which read, "Happy happy Birthday to this lil heartbeat at my feet !!!

Oreo…ur the best baby…u have melted my heart in so many ways …taught me so much …To the one that makes my heart smile ..To the most loyal ,most obedient and sweetest puppy …Happy born day to the light of our life !!Till the end and beyond Oreo !! I promise."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nazriya will be teaming up with Nani for a Telugu film titled Ante Sundaraniki. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film will mark her debut in the Tollywood industry.

Fahadh, on the other hand, has just wrapped up the shoot of Lokesh Kangaraj's movie Vikram with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film's theatrical release date is set to be announced on March 14.

