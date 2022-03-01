Nazriya Nazim looks cute as a button in the latest pic; Nani welcomes 'March' with a smile

The lead actors of the upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki, Nani and Nazriya Nazim are the cutest and we say this because of their latest pics. While Nazriya flaunts her cute expressions, Nani is all excited for March with a happy smile. Their photos have managed to catch the eyes of netizens and they couldn't stop gushing.

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic of herself in the cutest expression. Clad in a white tee and denim jumpsuit, she looks cute as a button in her puppy face.

Nani, on the other side, shared a pic flaunting his radiant smile as he was excited for the new month. He can be seen slouching on the sofa with one hand covering his face as he posed for the selfie. Sharing the pic, he wrote,

"March on."

Check out Nani and Nazriya's pics here:

