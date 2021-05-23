Nazriya Nazim makes goofy faces while posing for mirror selfies; Anupama Parameswaran showers love on PHOTOS

South actress Nazriya Nazim took to her social media handle to share mirror selfies while making funny faces in multiple pictures. Take a look.

South beauty Nazriya Nazim is an avid social media user. The actress has stunned audiences with her amazing performances in a number of Malayalam and Tamil films and has a massive fan following. She keeps fans updated with her life on her Instagram handle. Amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the actress has been sharing adorable family photos on the platform. Now, the star took to her account to post some of the cutest mirror selfies and the internet cannot handle it.

In the photos, Nazriya can be seen donning an elegant white top which she paired with casual blue jeans. She accessorized her look with minimal makeup and made goofy faces in multiple pictures. The star shared her ‘lockdown selfie’ and wrote, “Just got outta ma PJs today ….” Fans were amazed to see the star’s uber-cool look and took to the comments section to shower love on the photos. Anupama Parameswaran, who is known for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam, also complimented the actress in the comments by calling her “Pretty” and added heart emojis.

Last month, Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and shared some adorable photos of herself with her husband and actor Fahadh Faasil. Sharing the snaps, she wrote that they both were in a mood to click some ‘morning selfies’. “Some mornings ...we are in the mood for selfies” she captioned the photos. Nazriya and Fahadh recently announced that they will be starring in Tollywood films, Ante Sundaraniki, and Pushpa respectively.

Credits :Nazriya Nazim Instagram

