Nazriya Nazim makes social media comeback after 2 months of break; See what she posted here

Nazriya Nazim, who took a break from social media in May, has made her comeback after almost 2 months. She is back on social media. The actress posted a selfie on her Instagram handle as she made her comeback to social media after a long time.

Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram and shared two selfies, where she is seen posing in an ethnic kurta with her tresses open and simple makeup. The Trance actress looks beautiful and the photos went viral. Within a few minutes, Nazriya's pics have been filled with likes and comments.

Sharing selfies on Instagram, which marked her comeback to social media, she wrote, Well ….Hello there." Her fans welcomed her back as they wrote, welcome 'queen, happy to see you again, we missed you'.

Check out Nazriya Nazim's social media comeback post here:

On May 12, Nazriya Nazim announced a break from social media and promised to be back soon. She wrote, "Taking a break from all social media... It's time... Will miss all your love and messages here... Will be back soon... I promise... #DNDmode." However, she didn't reveal the reason behind her disappearance from social media.



Professional front

Nazriya Nazim was last seen in the Telugu movie Ante Sundaraniki, which marked her in Tollywood. The film became a blockbuster hit and the actress received a lot of appreciation from netizens for her role as Leela Thomas in the film.

Nazriya, who took a break from acting for a few years after her marriage, made a comeback with the movie Kude. She was last seen in Malayalam with her husband Fahadh Faasil's film Trance. Next up, she is yet to announce her next. It was rumored that Nazriya might team up with Pranav Mohanlal for an upcoming romantic comedy. But as per the latest updates, the actress is not a part of the untitled project.

