Nazriya Nazim posts an elated throwback back photo with late Chiranjeevi Sarja and birthday girl Meghana Raj

Meghana Raj celebrates her 31st birthday today, May 3 and fans have been showering her with lovely wishes on social media. Meghana Raj's close friends from the film industry are also sending her heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Nazriya Nazim also penned a cute birthday note for the actress alongside a throwback photo also featuring the late Chiranjeevi Sarja. Nazriya wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my Dhee!!! Love u long time !" (sic.) Sharing the same post on her story, Nazriya wrote, "Happy birthday sister."

A few days back, Meghana Raj had shared a super beautiful photo of her with her husband Chiranjeevi. She captioned it, "I love you! Come back." The Kannada actor passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru in October 2020. He passed away due to massive cardiac arrest. Well, Meghana is keeping herself strong at every stage of life only for their son Jr. Chiru. The actress has been treating us with cute photos and videos of their son on Instagram.

Meghana Raj Sarja made her acting debut with the 2009 Telugu film Bendu Apparao R.M.P. She has featured in a lot of Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films as well. After a sabbatical of almost four years, Meghana Raj returned to Kannada films in late 2013 with the successful film Raja Huli.

Meghana Raj is the only daughter of film actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai. Currently, she has kept herself away from films and is spending her time with baby Chiru.

