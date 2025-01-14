Nazriya Nazim REACTS to dealing with husband Fahadh Faasil’s ADHD condition: ‘I might have become a little more patient’

Trigger warning: This article contains references to ADHD.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has established himself as a versatile star who has nailed all kinds of characters in his different movies. His recent performance in Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2: The Rule was well-lauded and even received widespread appreciation from fans. And now, in a recent interview, his wife-actress Nazriya Nazim opened up about his ADHD diagnosis.

For the uninformed, ADHD is termed a condition that affects people’s behavior. Talking about how she has been dealing with Fahadh’s varied personality traits owing to the diagnosis, Nazriya remarked she had been living with him even before they knew about the condition.

Speaking with Manorama Online, she said, “Fahadh has ADHD, but I began living with Shanu before we knew about this condition. His personality traits were something that I had been dealing with for a long time, and they became a part of our life.”

Moving on with her revelation, the Sookshmadarshini actress remarked that over the years, she has grown more patient when it comes to tackling Fahadh’s ADHD. Nonetheless, it has not changed anything major in their relationship for years.

Nazriya said, “Now that we know about the condition, I might have become a little more patient, but other than that, nothing in our life has changed.”

Well, it was at the age of 41 that Fahadh revealed having been diagnosed with ADHD, a condition that in most cases becomes inherent since childhood itself.

The actor, during a conversation with Peace Valley Children’s Village, had remarked that if he could have received treatment earlier, his life would have been different.

