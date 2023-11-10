Nazriya Nazim shares a fun PIC of hubby Fahadh Faasil from Barcelona vacay; ‘One last attempt to get a degree'

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil, the popular star couple of Malayalam cinema, are currently on a break from acting and are enjoying a vacation in Barcelona. As always, the Bangalore Days actress, who is active on social media, has been dropping some pictures from their vacay on her official Instagram handle, lately.

Nazriya Nazim shares a fun pic of hubby Fahadh Faasil with a hilarious caption

Recently, Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram story and shared a fun picture of hubby Fahadh Faasil, which was clicked during their ongoing Barcelona vacation. In the picture, the National Award-winning actor is seen pointing at a name board, that reads: 'Barcelona Cinema School & Actors Studio'.

"One last attempt to get a degree I guess," Nazriya Nazim captioned her Insta story, and dropped a laughing face and white heart emojis. In the picture, Fahadh Faasil looks dapper in a navy blue jacket, which he paired with a casual white t-shirt and blue denim trousers. The talented actor completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

For the unversed, Fahadh has revealed that he never got a degree despite pursuing multiple courses, in many of his previous interviews. Even though the actor joined the University of Miami for a Masters in Philosophy after his unsuccessful movie debut, he never finished the course and eventually made a comeback to films.

Have a look at Nazriya Nazim's Instagram story, below:

Fahadh and Nazriya's work fronts

The talented actor is set to return as the lead antagonist in the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, which has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. Fahadh Faasil has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in superstar Rajinikanth's 170th movie, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

When it comes to Malayalam cinema, the National Award winner has an exciting line-up, including the upcoming comedy entertainer Hanuman Gear, the horror comedy Aavesham which is touted to be a spin-off to the recent hit Romancham, Alphonse Puthren's delayed musical drama Paattu, and much more.

Nazriya Nazim, on the other hand, is set to play the female lead in Suriya 43, the upcoming 43rd outing of popular Tamil star Suriya. The Sudha Kongara directorial, which is set to go on floors very soon, also features Dulquer Salmaan in a pivotal role.

