Nazriya Nazim shares an adorable PHOTO with husband Fahadh Faasil; Calls herself his biggest fan girl ever

Actor Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are one of the most popular couples in the Malayalam film industry. The adorable couple has always been entertaining their fans on-screen as well as off-screen. Despite Fahadh Faasil's absence on Instagram, his dear wife Nazriya Nazim never misses any chance to impress her husband's fans on the photo sharing app. Today, Nazriya has yet again shared a photo with her dear husband and it is literally all things cute.

Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with husband Fahadh Faasil. It's not a regular PDA couple picture or anything, it is a fangirl moment selfie with the most amazing actor Fahadh Faasil, who also happens to be her husband. While Fahadh looks extremely cool in white t-shirt and hat, Nazriya looks cute in a sweatshirt in the photo. However, the caption deserves more attention than the photo as Nazriya called herself as Fahadh's biggest fan forever. How cute is that right?

Sharing the photo, the Bangalore days actress wrote, Sirrrrrrr ji……..I’m ur biggest fan !! Amaze me every single day. I am not at all biased My fan moment kinda selfie #fafaboy#myboy."

On the work front, Nazriya will be teaming up with Nani for a Telugu film titled Ante Sundaraniki. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film will mark Nazriya's debut in the Tollywood industry. Currently, Fahadh Faasil is basking in the super success of his recently released Malik, directed and written by Mahesh Narayan. The film is receiving great appreciation for the actor’s performance and unique storyline.