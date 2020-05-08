Nazriya Nazim shares a beautiful throwback photo with Fahadh Faasil and set example of perfect partners

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are the cutest couple in the town and one just can't stop starring at their picture. This is what a lifetime of love and togetherness looks like.

One of the most adorable couples of Malayalam film industry, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are setting major relationship goals with their beautiful picture on social media. Nazriya recently took to Instagram and shared a happy, candid moment with Fahadh and they set an example of perfect partners. One can see in the picture, Nazriya Nazim looking super gorgeous as she looks at Fahadh Faasil and its one of our favourite moments of them. They are the cutest couple in the town and one just can't stop starring at their picture. This is what a lifetime of love and togetherness looks like.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil's love story is one of our favourites. The two met each other during the filming of their first film together, Bangalore Days. Love blossomed between Nazriya and Fahadh during the making of Bangalore Days, and a few months later they made it official about their relationship. They got engaged in February 2014 and got married in August 2014.

Check out their photo below:

During one of the interviews back then, Fahadh had revealed that while they were sitting alone in a room after a break from shooting their scene together, Nazriya directly proposed him. He was taken by her honesty and soon, he decided to spend the rest of his life with her.

“Even though I have been in love in the past I have never looked at anyone the way I looked at her (Nazriya)," Fahadh Faasil had revealed during one of the interviews back then.

