Nazriya Nazim posts delightful photo with husband Fahadh Faasil on their 9th wedding anniversary

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are inarguably one of the most beloved couples in Malayalam cinema. Even though Fahadh is not very active on social media, Nazriya frequently shares delightful glimpses of the two together. The Bangalore Days actress has again taken to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Fahadh. Also featured in the picture is their dog, Oreo.

Nazriya credited Fahadh’s brother, Farhaan Faasil, for taking the picture. For the uninitiated, today is very special for Fahadh and Nazriya, as they are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

