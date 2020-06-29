Nazriya Nazim shares a funny yet adorable post about Fahadh Faasil; Take a look

Nazriya Nazim has been sharing some beautiful photos amid lockdown and recently, she posted a picture of herself with pet Oreo. However, what has caught our attention is the caption for the picture.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are one of the coolest and adorable couples in the Malayalam film industry. Their love story is one of our favourites and the couple is winning hearts now with their adorable photos on social media. Amid lockdown, Nazriya Nazim has been sharing some beautiful photos and recently, she posted a picture of herself with pet Oreo. However, what has caught our attention is the caption for the picture. One can see in the photo, Nazariya and her pet looking at Fahadh Faasil but the hilarious caption is a winner along with their clueless expressions.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Fahadh Faasil: talking about something we don't understand... Us:" Nazriya Nazim is looking super gorgeous in the picture and fans can't stop showering love on this beautiful moment. Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil met each other during the filming of their first film together, Bangalore Days and the couple has been setting major relationship goals forever since. They played the role of husband and wife in the film.

Check out Nazriya Nazim's latest Instagram post below:

On the work front, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil were last seen together in Malayalam film, Trance. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, the film released earlier this year.

Fahadh will be seen next in editor-director Mahesh Narayanan's new movie See You Soon. The upcoming film is being directed by Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off fame and is bankrolled by Fahadh

Credits :Instagram

