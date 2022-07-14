Nazriya Nazim shares a perfect throwback pic of Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh: Miss you guys

Nazriya Nazim, the Malayalam beauty, is an avid social media user and often treats fans with some nice pics. Today, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a super fun throwback pic featuring herself along with Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, his wife Amal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and his wife Supriya Menon. The actress shared the pic as she misses her friends.

In the pic, Nazriya, Fahadh, Dulquer, Prithviraj, and his wives can be seen all smiles as they posed for a groupie. We totally love the pic. She captioned the pic as 'Miss you guys'.

Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Amal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya share a very close bond. They often catch up and spend quality time. And this is not the first time they have posed for epic group pics; there have been many pure friendship goals.

Nazriya Nazim is riding high on the success of her Telugu debut movie Ante Sundaraniki as she impressed audiences with her performance. The actress received a lot of appreciation from netizens for her role as Leela Thomas in the film. Ante Sundaraniki is currently streaming on Netflix. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film stars Nani n the lead role. Even Prithviraj Sukumaran is basking in the success of his film Kaduva.

Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, is returning to the big screen after four years with his upcoming Malayalam thriller film Malayankunju, helmed by Sajimon Prabhakar. The film will be released in theaters on July 22. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, has several promising projects in his kitty at the moment including Raj & DK’s web series, Guns & Gulaabs, bilingual drama Sita Ramam and R Balki's Chup.