Nazriya Nazim showers birthday love & kisses on Parvathy Thiruvothu with an adorable PIC

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable pic to wish a friend and actress Parvathy Thiruvothu on her birthday. In the pic, Nazriya is seen showering birthday love and kisses on Parvathy on a special day. The duo make for absolutely cutest friends and are giving major bestie goals vibes.

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram story and shared a pic with Parvathy to wish a happy birthday. The actress also wrote, "Happy Birthday Ammini!."

Actress Parvathi Thiruvothu, who is known for blockbuster films like Uyare, Notebook, Ennu Ninte Moideen and others is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Wishes are pouring in for the actress from fans, friends and family on social media.

On the work front, will be seen next in Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam. It also features Roshan Mathew, Siddique, among others.

Nazriya will be teaming up with Nani for a Telugu film titled Ante Sundaraniki. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film will mark its debut in the Tollywood industry.

The makers have now dropped the first track from the flick. Titled Panchakattu, Nani is seen exhibiting his swag as he roams about the popular places in the USA, including Times Square in New York. The Natural Star also attended the song’s launch party in Hyderabad.

