Nazriya Nazim takes the social media by storm with her adorable moves for Enjoy Enjaami; Watch

After shaking a leg on Thalapathy Vijay's song Vaathi Coming, Nazriya now jammed with her brother for the sensational song 'Enjoy Enjaami'.

Nazriya Nazim and her brother Naveen Nazim’s adorable moves for the sensational song Enjoy Enjaami has taken the Internet by a storm. The Raja Rani actress recently took to her Instagram space and shared a reel in which she is seen flaunting her adorable moves along with her brother Naveen Nazim. It is also revealed in the post that they both were getting ready for a wedding when they took a break and danced for the song.

In the video, Nazriya can be seen lip-syncing to Dhee's portions, while Naveen is seen raping the portions of Arivu. Sharing the reel, Nazriya wrote, "Weddings got us like. @naveen_nazim #enjoyenjaami (sic)". This is not the first time that Nazriya is sharing her video for internet trends. Before this, she danced for Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming along with her friend Aleena Alphonse and took over the internet. Dhee and Arivu's Enjoy Enjaami song was released by popular music composer Santhosh Narayanan and it became an instant internet sensation.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda chills with Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh and others in Mumbai; SEE PIC

Several celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan and Selvaraghavan have shared how much they both are obsessed with it. Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently announced that Nazriya will be teaming up with Nani for a Telugu film titled Ante Sundaraniki. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film will mark Nazriya's Telugu debut and it is expected that the film will be rolled out soon. The makers are expected to announced more official updates about the film in the upcoming days.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×