Nazriya Nazim wishes her 'Shanu' Fahadh Faasil on birthday with a sweet note; SEE PHOTO

Fahadh Faasil turns a year older today, August 8, and his wife Nazriya Nazim has penned a special birthday post for him. Sharing a selfie with Fahadh on Instagram, Nazriya Nazim wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be in out of focus ! Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu ! To the most kind one I know ..Happy happy birthday."

We all know, Fahadh Faasil is a fiercely private person, and for the first time ever during the release of Malik, the actor in a statement opened about his fairytale love story. He also shared a quirky story that speaks volumes about their mature and strong relationship. He had revealed, "Even now when I leave the TV remote in the bathroom, she asks with the same conviction, ‘Who do you think you are?’ 7 years of Bangalore days have given me a bit more than what I deserve. We work together. We spoil each other. We back each other. We are a team no matter what."

Meanwhile, take a look at Nazriya Nazim's birthday wish post for Fahadh:

Also Read: PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj catch up for a cosy evening

On the work front, Nazriya Nazim is shooting for her Tollywood debut film titled, Ante Sundaraniki. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Nani. The film is said to be a musical rom-com.

Fahadh, on the other hand, after the release of the highly-anticipated film Malik, is shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. The team is shooting for the film in Chennai.

Fahad Faasil will also be seen as an antagonist in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. The film is helmed by Sukumar.