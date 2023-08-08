Nazriya Nazim wishes husband Fahadh Faasil on birthday with heartfelt post, credits Mammootty for classic pic

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are undoubtedly one of the most-loved star couples in the South film industry. Even though Fahadh is not very active on social media, Nazriya has always compensated for his absence by sharing some lovely clicks with him on her Instagram handle, quite often. The Ante Sundaraniki actress took to her official handle today and shared a lovely post dedicated to her husband, as the National award-winning actor turned 42.

Nazriya wishes Fahadh, shares pictures clicked by Mammootty

As always, the popular actress shared a couple of romantic stills with her husband Fahadh Faasil on her Instagram handle and wished him on his birthday. "Happy birthday my star... Love u shanu !!!! Shine on u diamond... No one like u !!!! The best is yet to come! The bestest friend... We Love u," reads Nazriya Nazim's post. In her post, the Koode actress also revealed that the couple's romantic clicks are clicked by none other than Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema. "Clicks by one n only… my...our @mammootty... ur are our favorite," she further added.

As always, Fahadh Faasil reportedly opted for a low-key birthday celebration this year as well, in the presence of his lovely wife, family members, and a few close friends. However, Nazriya's post has left the fans and followers of the couple, who were upset about the Maamannan actor's disappearance from social media, highly excited.

Check out Nazriya Nazim's Instagram post below:

Fahadh and Nazriya's bond with Mammootty

For the unversed, both Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are extremely close to the veteran actor and his family, especially his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan. Nazriya made her acting debut as a child artist with Mammootty's 2006-released film Palunku, in which she played his daughter. Fahadh, on the other hand, is close to the veteran actor and his family from his childhood days. As you may know, Mammootty has played the lead role in some of the best films directed by Fazil, the senior filmmaker, and father of the talented actor.

Fahadh's work front

The National award-winning actor is currently on a high with the excellent reviews he has been receiving for his stellar performance in Maamannan, the recently released Mari Selvaraj directorial. Fahadh Faasil played the lead antagonist in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Keerthy Suresh. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Pushpa 2, the Allu Arjun starrer in which he is set to reprise the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

