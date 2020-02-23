Nazriya Nazim's new set of pictures sends fans into a frenzy; Check it out

While fans are still in a trance, pun intended, latest pictures of Nazriya have stormed online, taking the frenzy to newer heights.

One could argue that Nazariya Nazim’s fanbase is quite unparalled. Fans were waiting for her next flick after Koode, which happened with Anwar Rasheed’s Trance. Notably, after Bangalore Days, Nazriya is joining hands with husband Fahadh Faasil on-screen. While fans are still in a trance, pun intended, latest pictures of Nazriya have stormed online, taking the frenzy to newer heights.

In the new set of pictures, Nazriya is looking all uber and chic. Earlier, while speaking of Trance, the starlet had said that she has decided to be serious about her career. I think it’s high time to stop being childish, she had added.

"In Trance, my character's name is Esther Lopez. In my career, I always played the roles which are related to my real life. Most of the characters were fun-loving and naughty. I think each of the characters had at least one element which is similar to my personality. But in Trance, my character is very different," she was quoted as saying.

She added that she was approached for Trance while she was shooting for Koode and shooting was in progress for a year. Nazriya also added that she had no plans to quit the industry post getting married to Fahadh. She clarified that she doesn’t like to be in back-to-back projects and added that she says yes to a project only if it interests her.

Nazriya also let it slip that she plans to be active in both film production and acting and is looking forward to a lot of movies in 2020.

Credits :Twitter

