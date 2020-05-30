NBK106: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film with Boyapati Srinu gets THIS as its official title?

The makers of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer have not yet announced the film's official title. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the title of the film is Monarch.

The south star Nandamuri Balakrishna will be essaying the lead in an upcoming film that is tentatively called NBK106. But, the latest news reports suggest that NBK106 has been titled as Monarch. The makers of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer have not yet announced the film's official title. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the title of the film is Monarch. The much-awaited southern drama is helmed by director Boyapati Srinu. The south flick, NBK106 was launched in the month of December last year, and the team reportedly has also shot for a crucial scene wherein the lead star is saying dialogues that pack a punch.

There is a strong buzz that the makers of NBK106 will reveal the first look poster of the highly anticipated film on the eve of the lead actor's birthday on June 10. Now, there is no official announcement made about the first look poster, but the fans and film audiences are hopeful of getting a glimpse of the film on June 10. Media reports, state that the makers of the Nandamuri Balakrishna's film have already registered the film's official title with the film chambers as Monarch. The news reports further suggest that the makers are still on the hunt for the film's leading lady.

Names like Payal Rajput, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Anushka Shetty, Shriya Saran, and Namitha are reportedly being considered to play the female in the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer. The cast and crew of NBK106 were slated to shoot for the filming the month of March. But due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, a nationwide lockdown was imposed, resulting in the suspension of all production and filming work.

