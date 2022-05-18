NBK107: Balakrishna, S Thaman and choreographer Sekhar pose on the sets for a BTS selfie

The moviegoers have been unable to contain their excitement ever since the announcement of Balakrishna's next with director Gopichand Malineni. Billed to be a commercial entertainer, the project has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Duniya Vijay as the antagonist.

The makers have now posted a BTS picture from the sets of the film, which has Balakrishna, music composer S Thaman and choreographer Sekhar posing together for a selfie during the filming of a dance number. Producers Mythri Movie Makers tweeted the photo along with the caption, "A MASSive picture from the sets of #NBK107 #Sekhar master is choreographing some amazing moves to @MusicThaman's sensational tune". The set for the song can also be seen in the background and it looks very lively.

Check out the picture below:

Director Gopichand Malineni who delivered a massive blockbuster, Krack recently is now working on a script based on true incidents. NBK107 marks Shruti Haasan's first film with Balakrishna. Meanwhile, it is the Saalar actress' third venture with maker Gopichand Malineni. The two have previously worked in the 2013 blockbuster Balupu.

The makers have already commenced the shoot of the venture and some snippets from this highly-anticipated drama have surfaced on social media. The film has been making a lot of noise ever since the movie was announced.

In the meantime, Shruti will be seen alongside Prabhas in the Pan India project, Salaar. The release date for Prashanth Neel's directorial is likely to be announced soon. She will further work with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the untitled drama, Mega154.

Also Read: Project K: Nag Ashwin says Prabhas looks 'super cool' in introduction scene of Deepika Padukone starrer