NBK107: Balakrishna to treat fans with an exciting update on his birthday from Gopichand Malineni's film

Balakrishna will be seen next in a mass action flick, directed by Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame. Tentatively titled NBK107, the film is the most anticipated in Tollywood and the makers today have announced an exciting update. After getting immense responses from audiences with posters, the makers are all set to unveil the 'first hunt' on Balakrishna's birthday, 10 June.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a poster that shows only the hands of Balakrishna with 'NBK107 First Hunt Loading' written on it. The Nandamuri fans are super excited and rejoiced with this news.

Recently, on the occasion of legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s 100th birth anniversary, the makers shared a new poster of Balakrishna flaunting a ferocious avatar as gave a perfect tribute to his father. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in NBK107 which will be high on action. Kannada star Duniya Vijay is venturing into Tollywood with this movie where he is playing the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a significant role.

Also Read: NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna flaunts fierce avatar in new poster released on NT Rama Rao's birth anniversary

Billed to be a commercial entertainer, the film has been financed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The project is being made on a grand scale. It is suggested that filmmaker Gopichand Malineni will be presenting Balakrishna in a never before seen action avatar. The storyline of the film is inspired by real-life incidents.

Celebrated composer S Thaman will be rendering the soundtracks for the film. The other crew of the film comprises Rishi Punjabi as a cinematographer, Sai Madhav Burra as a writer, and National Award winner Navin Nooli as an editor.