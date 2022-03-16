NBK107: Duniya Vijay dons an intense look as the antagonist in the first look of Balakrishna starrer

Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni’s film, tentatively titled NBK107 features known Sandalwood star Duniya Vijay in a pivotal role. Today, the makers shared the first look of the actor and introduced him as the antagonist, Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy. He looks intense and fearsome in the poster where he appears smoking a cigarette.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the first look. Duniya Vijay has already joined the sets and is currently shooting in Hyderabad. Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project prestigiously. Shruti Haasan plays heroine opposite Balakrishna in the movie, that will have Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a significant role.

It is suggested that filmmaker Gopichand Malineni will be presenting Balakrishna in a never before seen action avatar. The storyline of the film is inspired by real-life incidents.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that has fights by Ram-Lakshman duo.

