NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan redefine swagger in this BTS PHOTO from Turkey

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space in Gopichand Malineni's directorial NBK107. As the Tollywood actor completes 48 years in the industry, the filmmaker Tweeted a behind-the-scene photograph with the leads. In the photo, both Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan can be seen showing off their sassy side in the backdrop of stunning scenery. While the Telugu stalwart can be seen posing in a green jacket, the Salaar star looks blazing in a black leather crop top.

For the unversed, the shoot for this yet-to-be-titled project is underway in Turkey right now. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the venture has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale. It is believed that the story of NBK107 has been derived from real-life incidents.

Check out the picture below:

Kannada star Duniya Vijay will be stepping into Tollywood with this movie. He has been roped in as the antagonist in the flick. Additionally, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen doing a significant role in the film. Ace music composer S Thaman has provided the songs, and background music for NBK107.

Following this, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be collaborating with F3 fame director Anil Ravipudi. Further details about this untitled film will be unveiled soon.