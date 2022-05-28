NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna flaunts fierce avatar in new poster released on NT Rama Rao's birth anniversary

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni are teaming up together. for the upcoming mass film, tentatively titled #NBK107. Today, on the occasion of legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s 100th birth anniversary, the makers shared new poster of Balakrishna flaunting a ferocious avatar as gave a perfect tribute to his father.

Clad in an all-white outfit with a beard and mustache, Balakrishna is seen holding a bloody sword. One can also see a huge crowd at a holy place in the background. Sharing the new poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, "On the occasion of the centenary of Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the universal actor, the sovereign of the Telugu nation, the symbol of self-respect.#NBK107 MASS poster is here!."

As of now, 40% of the shoot has been completed and the team is contented with the outcome so far. The film is being made on a lavish budget.

Billed to be a commercial entertainer, the project has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Duniya Vijay as the antagonist. NBK107 marks Shruti Haasan's first film with Balakrishna. Meanwhile, it is the Saalar actress' third venture with maker Gopichand Malineni. The two have previously worked in the 2013 blockbuster Balupu and Krack. S Thaman is composing music.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film on massive scale. Rishi Punjabi is taking care of the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli is handling editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that has fights by Ram-Lakshman duo.

