NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna joins forces with Gopichand Malineni; S Thaman to compose music

Announcing the project, the makers of NBK107 announced that the film will have a story based on true incidents.

As a birthday treat to the fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna, the makers of his upcoming film NBK107 announced that he will be joining forces with director Gopichand Malineni and it will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It is to be noted that Gopichand Malineni recently delivered a massive blockbuster with Krack. Apparently, NBK107 will have a story based on true incidents. On the occasion of hero Balakrishna’s birthday, the makers announced the project NBK107 officially with a teasing video.

With the teaser video, it is anticipated that Balakrishna will be presented in a powerful role in the movie. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. It was revealed by the makers that the film’s shooting will be started soon. Details about the other cast members will be revealed soon. Apart from this, Balakrishna also has Akhanda, which is directed by Boyapati Srinu. On the eve of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 61st birthday, the makers of Akhanda unveiled a brand new poster of the actor from the film.

See the announcement here:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: 5 high octane action packed movies of Balayya that should not be missed

The poster shows Balakrishna in a cream colour Nehru style blazer with a dapper look. Along with the poster, the team wished Balayya and also gave us a gist about his character in the film. Sharing the poster, they wrote, ''Wishing our #Akhanda, #NandamuriBalakrishna garu A very Happy Birthday. Here's #AkhandaBirthdayRoar for you''. Touted to be an action thriller, produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations, Akhanda also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Meka Srikanth.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×