NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna kickstarts shoot with a heavy action episode; Details Inside

Last June Balakrishna decided to join hands with director Gopichand Malineni for the film tentatively named NBK107. The much-hyped project has finally gone on floors today. The shoot is taking place in Telangana’s Sircilla town. On the first day, the makers shot a heavy action sequence with lead Balakrishna. The sequence was directed by fight masters Ram and Lakshman. The film is said to be technically advanced and has some top-notch technicians working on it.

Balakrishna’s next will also star Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. While Shruti Haasan will be paired opposite Balakrishna, Duniya Vijay will play the antagonist. Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play a powerful role in NBK107.

The film has been financed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The project is being made on a grand scale.

It is suggested that filmmaker Gopichand Malineni will be presenting Balakrishna in a never before seen action avatar. The storyline of the film is inspired by real-life incidents.

Celebrated composer S Thaman will be rendering the soundtracks for the film. The other crew of the film comprises of Rishi Punjabi as cinematographer, Sai Madhav Burra as writer, and National Award winner Navin Nooli as editor.