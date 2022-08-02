NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna's new PIC from sets of Gopichand Malineni's film creates rage on the Internet

Nandamuri Balakrishna's next NBK107 with Gopichand Malineni is one of the most awaited and anticipated films in Tollywood. The film has already set great expectations with poster and glimpse video, now as the shoot is underway, a new pic of Balakrishna has created a rage on the Internet. The director shared a new pic of the actor from the sets of NBK107.

Gopichand Malineni took to Twitter and shared a pic of Balakrishna from sets of NBK107. This pic doubles the excitement of the fans. In the new pic, Balakrishna looks impressive in his stylish look in a white outfit, bushy beard, and goggles. The actor is seen posing and waving as fans click him on phones.

Take a look at the pic here:

Billed to be a commercial entertainer, the film has been financed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The project is being made on a grand scale. It is suggested that filmmaker Gopichand Malineni will be presenting Balakrishna in a never before seen action avatar. The storyline of the film is inspired by real-life incidents.

Also Read: NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari No More: Nandamuri Balakrishna clicked as he reaches after sister's post-mortem

Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in NBK107 which will be high on action. Kannada star Duniya Vijay is venturing into Tollywood with this movie where he is playing the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a significant role. Celebrated composer S Thaman will be rendering the soundtracks for the film.

After this, Balakrishna will team up with Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame director. More details about this film will be announced soon.