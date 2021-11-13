NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna's next grand launch; Shruti Haasan graces in a pretty red ethnic look

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan have teamed up together for an action entertainer with director Gopichand Malineni, which is tentatively titled NBK107. Today, the film has been launched in a grand way with a formal puja ceremony in presence of the cast and other big directors of Tollywood. Makers shared pics and they are currently trending.

The makers took to social media and shared a few pics from the launch ceremony. One can see, Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Gopichand Malineni, Harish Shankar, Buchi Babu, Koratala Siva, Bobby, Boyapati Sreenu and many others. The Vakeel Saab actress looks pretty as she dolled up in a red ethnic Anarkali dress for the launch event, which took place in Hyderabad.

While this marks Shruti’s first film with Balakrishna, it is her third movie with director Gopichand Malineni after Balupu and Krack. NBK107 has set high expectations because of the star-studded cast.

Billed to be a mass and commercial film, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. S Thaman scores music for the film and other cast and crew details of NBK107 will be unveiled soon. The movie is scheduled to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is awaiting the release of his much-awaited film Akhanda, which has been postponed due to Coronavirus. Shruti Haasan, on the other side, is busy shooting for pan Indian film Salaar with Prabhas, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.