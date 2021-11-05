NBK107: Shruti Haasan onboard for Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni's film; Details Inside

Nandamuri Balakrishna has teamed up with director Gopichand Malineni for his 107th film. The director delivered a massive blockbuster with his last movie Krack. Now, he has penned a powerful script for Balakrishna and it is based on true incidents. Amidst the buzz, the makers have got Shruti Haasan on board as the female lead opposite NBK.

The makers of NBK107 announced the news on Diwali eve. While this marks Shruti’s first film with Balakrishna, it is her third movie with director Gopichand Malineni. Interestingly, their previous films together were blockbusters. Fans cannot wait to know what's next in store for them but definitely, NBK107 has set high expectations.

Sharing the news on Twitter, NBK107 makers wrote, "Team #NBK107 welcomes the highly talented and gorgeous @shrutihaasan on board to play the leading lady opposite #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu."

Take a look:

Billed to be a mass and commercial film, Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project. S Thaman scores music for the film which will go on floors soon. Other cast and crew details of NBK107 will be unveiled soon.

Meanwhile, Shruti also has Prabhas starrer Pan India project titled, Salaar, The film is being helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.