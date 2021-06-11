NBK107: Varalakshmi Sarathkumar on board for Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni's film

Varalakshmi won accolades for her exceptional performance in Krack and is delighted to work with the director again in NBK107.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is known as a demigod among his fans has teamed up with blockbuster director Gopichand Malineni. After his last blockbuster hit Krack, Gopichand has penned a powerful script for Balakrishna and the story is said to be based on true incidents. The makers announced NBK107 on Bala's 61st birthday and with the latest update, actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is on board for Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni's film.

Gopichand Malineni who gave a big break to Varalakshmi Sarathkumar with Krack has zeroed on her for a powerful role in #NBK107. Varalakshmi won accolades for her exceptional performance in Krack and is delighted to work with the director again in NBK107. She is super excited to share screen space with Balakrishna as well. Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project prestigiously, while S Thaman is on board for the film's music. A top-notch technical team and well-known actors will be coming together for this upcoming untitled project. The film’s other cast and crew will be announced soon.

Apart from this, Balakrishna has Akhanda, which is directed by Boyapati Srinu. On the eve of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 61st birthday, the makers unveiled a brand new poster of the actor from the film.

The film is said to be an action thriller and is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. Akhanda also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Meka Srikanth.

