NBK107: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as 'Jayamma' joins Nandamuri Balakrishna-Gopichand Malineni's movie

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni as we all know have joined forces to offer a mass treat. Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial film, the film has an interesting lineup of the cast joining the team. After Shruti Haasan and Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is onboard for Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer.

After her powerful performance in Gopichand Malineni’s Krack, Varalaxmi comes on board to play a strong role in NBK107 as well. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead opposite Balakrishna in the movie, having a powerful antagonist to be played by Sandalwood Star Duniya Vijay in his Tollywood debut.

The story of the upcoming film is said to be based on true incidents. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will be producing the film on a massive scale.

Gopichand Malineni's films are technically high in standard and, he is taking extra care for NBK107, in terms of artists and technicians to associate for the project.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi handles the cinematography. Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while National Award-Winning Craftsman Navin Nooli is on edit and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film that will have fights by the Ram-Lakshman duo.

The regular shoot for the yet-to-be-titled film will begin this month.

