NBK108: Arjun Rampal to lock horns with Balakrishna in his South debut film; Begins shoot in Hyderabad

Nandamuri Balakrishna's next with director Anil Ravipudu, tentatively titled NBK108, is one of the highly anticipated films from Tollywood. The film, which has been carrying great buzz since its inception, has got a big addition to the cast. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been welcomed on board to play the role of antagonist in the film. This will mark his official debut in Tollywood.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a video of Arjun Rampal reciting Balakrishna's popular dialogue as he joins the sets. He says, "Flue jinka mundara oodu..simham mundara kadu." The Hindi also shared his excitement to work with Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudu and deliver high-octane performance with dialogues.

Sharing the big news about his south debut, Arjun Rampal took to Twitter and wrote, "Making my South Debut with team NBK108. Feel super nervous and excited. I promise you all this is going to be one mad ride with lots of fun. Thank you for having me. Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award-winning actor @rampal72 on board as the antagonist. Arjun Rampal is known for playing grey roles in Hindi films like Don, Om Shanti Om, and Ra One, Arjun Rampal was initially set to make his South debut with Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu but due to unknown reasons didn't happen. He was replaced by Bobby Deol in the film.

Check out Arjun Rampal's introduction video to NBK108 here:

About NBK108

NBK108 is produced on a lavish budget by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. Star composer S Thaman has come on board to score music for the film. The collision of three forces- Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi and S Thaman is definitely set to create history and fans are super excited. V Venkat is the action choreographer. Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela are the female leads of the film. The makers released two posters of Balakrishna so far and have also announced that NBK108 will hit the theatres for Dusshera.

ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Did Jr NTR charge a whopping remuneration for his Bollywood debut film War 2?