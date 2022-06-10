NBK108: Balakrishna collaborates with the F3 maker Anil Ravipudi for his next; PIC

The God of Masses Balakrishna has treated his fans with another great news on his 62nd birthday. After collaborating with Shruti Haasan and Duniya Vijay in Gopichand Malineni's directorial NBK107, the Tollywood stalwart will be joining forces with the F3 maker, Anil Ravipudi for his next. It is believed that the director is finetuning the script for the film right now. He is making sure that every scene and dialogue in the movie excels the audience's expectations.



The announcement poster for NBK108 features Balakrishna in traditional attire, standing next to filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, who is donning a checkered shirt. Both actor and director are all smiles in the picture. Meanwhile, as the project is still in the early stages, the other cast and technical crew of NBK108 will be announced soon.

This latest drama is said to have an engrossing narrative in a different genre and the mass-appealing script will present the protagonist Balakrishna in a never seen avatar.

In the meantime, Balakrishna's other venture with Gopichand Malineni, tentatively titled NBK107 has also created a lot of buzz among the movie buffs. Today, the makers unveiled a new poster and video from the mass entertainer, giving a glimpse of Balakrishna's latest avatar in his next.

The special birthday poster portrays the star as a demigod and a good Samaritan for his people. He can be seen waving as he walks with swag in a rugged beard, along with lungi and shirt.

Billed to be a commercial entertainer, this flick has been backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The story of NBK107 has been derived from real-life incidents. Busy bee composer S Thaman has scored the music for the film, and Rishi Punjabi is cranking the lens for the film.

