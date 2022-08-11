NBK108: S Thaman to compose music for Nandamuri Balakrishna & Anil Ravipudi's film

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi teamed up togther for an upcoming action film,tenetatibely titled NBK108. The film was announced officially on Balakrishna’s birthday and has created a huge buzz ever since then. Now, the makers announced a new update as S Thaman is the new addition to Balakrishna starrer

Star composer S Thaman has come on board to score music for the film. The collision of three forces- Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi and S Thaman is definitely set to create history and fans are super excited. This is first time association of Anil Ravipudi and Thaman. Although, Thaman delivered a blockbuster music for Balakrishna’s sensational hit Akhanda. The makers released a video to make the announcement. “Bombarding soon…” announced the makers regarding commencement of shoot of the project.

This latest drama is said to have an engrossing narrative in a different genre and the mass-appealing script will present the protagonist Balakrishna in a never seen avatar. The film will be produced on lavish budget by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. An ensemble star cast will play crucial roles, while #NBK 108 will have leading craftsmen taking care of different crafts. More details will be announced soon.

In the meantime, Balakrishna's other venture with Gopichand Malineni, tentatively titled NBK107 has also created a lot of buzz among the movie buffs. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in NBK107 which will be high on action. Kannada star Duniya Vijay is venturing into Tollywood with this movie where he is playing the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a significant role.

