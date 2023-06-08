NBK108 titled Bhagavanth Kesari; Nandamuri Balakrishna promises action like never before with new poster

Nandamuri Balakrishna's next with director Anil Ravipudi, who has delivered blockbuster hits like Sarileru Neekevvaru and F3, is one of the most anticipated films in Telugu. The film, which was tentatively titled NBK108, got its official title with a new poster. NBK108 is titled Bhagavanth Kesari with the hashtag 'I Don't Care'.

The makers took to Twitter and shared the title poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna from the film. Clad in half a kurta and pants, the actor is seen stabbing a sword into the land with an intense expression. The actor promises a solid action and mass entertainer with the new film. However, as the director is known for his comedy trademark, it is to be seen if the Balakrishna starrer has a comic angle in the film too.

According to reports, the teaser of Bhagavanth Kesari is said to be released on June 10, on the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Sharing the title poster on Twitter, director Anil Ravipudi wrote, Extremely proud to present our Hero, The one & only #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in & as #BhagavanthKesari #NBKLikeNeverBefore." The title poster was released amid a huge fanfare. The makers left no stone unturned as they installed 108 hoardings of title posters in 108 locations.

Check out Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari title poster here:

About NBK108 aka Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari is expected to be a mass commercial entertainer with the right amount of family-based drama thrown into the mix. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is roped in to play the role of antagonist in the film. It will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, with also actress Sreeleela in the supporting cast. However, the team has not disclosed the rest of the ensemble cast and is keeping it under wraps for the time being. Music is composed by S Thaman and action choreography is handled by V Venkat.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled to be released for Dusshera.

