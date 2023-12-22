NBK109: Nandamuri Balakrishna and KS Ravindra’s upcoming film to start filming at THIS location?
Nandamuri Balakrishna gears up for a power-packed schedule in Rajasthan for NBK 109 directed by Bobby, one of the highly anticipated films in Telugu.
Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most prominent and busiest actors in the Telugu film industry. He was last seen in the successful action drama film Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi.
Balakrishna has now teamed up with filmmaker KS Ravindra, fondly called Bobby Kolli, who recently directed the hit film Waltair Veerayya. Their new film, tentatively titled NBK 109, is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2024.
According to the latest reports, the makers of NBK 109 are planning to shoot a crucial schedule in Rajasthan soon. Balakrishna is expected to join the sets for this schedule. There is also a chance that the makers will reveal a release date for the film in the next few days.
More about Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 109
The makers of NBK 109 have already released an intriguing poster for the film, featuring an axe with an amulet and a pair of sunglasses. The caption for the poster reads "Blood bath ka brand name. Violence ka visiting card." This suggests that the film will be a violent and action-packed masala entertainer.
Check out the poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 109 below
NBK 109 is being produced by Sitara Entertainments and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Earlier this year, it was announced that Balakrishna's next film would be with director KS Ravindra. This film is also expected to be an action entertainer and reportedly features an ensemble cast. There are rumors that Dulquer Salmaan will be playing a key role in the film, but this has not been officially confirmed.
Bobby, known for directing hits like Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Pawan Kalyan's Sardar Gabbar Singh, is at the helm of NBK 109. The film's official social media handles recently announced the commencement of filming, along with the intriguing poster mentioned earlier.
Upcoming projects of Nandamuri Balakrishna
Balakrishna is not just a film star; he's also a popular talk show host. After a successful season of Unstoppable with NBK, he's gearing up for another exciting season.
With his dedication, talent, and diverse filmography, Nandamuri Balakrishna is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in Telugu cinema. His upcoming projects promise to continue entertaining and captivating audiences for years to come.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Salaar actress Sriya Reddy and Miheeka Daggubati step out for a movie outing; get clicked in Hyderabad
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles