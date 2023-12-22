NBK109: Nandamuri Balakrishna and KS Ravindra’s upcoming film to start filming at THIS location?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most prominent and busiest actors in the Telugu film industry. He was last seen in the successful action drama film Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Balakrishna has now teamed up with filmmaker KS Ravindra, fondly called Bobby Kolli, who recently directed the hit film Waltair Veerayya. Their new film, tentatively titled NBK 109, is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2024.

According to the latest reports, the makers of NBK 109 are planning to shoot a crucial schedule in Rajasthan soon. Balakrishna is expected to join the sets for this schedule. There is also a chance that the makers will reveal a release date for the film in the next few days.

More about Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 109

The makers of NBK 109 have already released an intriguing poster for the film, featuring an axe with an amulet and a pair of sunglasses. The caption for the poster reads "Blood bath ka brand name. Violence ka visiting card." This suggests that the film will be a violent and action-packed masala entertainer.

Check out the poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 109 below

NBK 109 is being produced by Sitara Entertainments and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Earlier this year, it was announced that Balakrishna's next film would be with director KS Ravindra. This film is also expected to be an action entertainer and reportedly features an ensemble cast. There are rumors that Dulquer Salmaan will be playing a key role in the film, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Advertisement

Bobby, known for directing hits like Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Pawan Kalyan's Sardar Gabbar Singh, is at the helm of NBK 109. The film's official social media handles recently announced the commencement of filming, along with the intriguing poster mentioned earlier.

Upcoming projects of Nandamuri Balakrishna

Balakrishna is not just a film star; he's also a popular talk show host. After a successful season of Unstoppable with NBK, he's gearing up for another exciting season.

With his dedication, talent, and diverse filmography, Nandamuri Balakrishna is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in Telugu cinema. His upcoming projects promise to continue entertaining and captivating audiences for years to come.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salaar actress Sriya Reddy and Miheeka Daggubati step out for a movie outing; get clicked in Hyderabad