NBK109: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film with Bobby to feature Dulquer Salmaan in prominent role?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu film industry and is also one of the busiest actors in the industry. The actor was last seen in the action drama film Bhagavanth Kesari, which was helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Balayya’s next film would be with director KS Ravindra, better known as Bobby. The film is touted to be an action entertainer and reportedly features an ensemble cast as well. As per the latest buzz, Dulquer Salmaan will be playing a crucial role in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

NBK109 is helmed by Bobby, who is known for helming the Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya and the Pawan Kalyan starrer Sardar Gabbar Singh. The makers of the film recently took to social media to reveal that the filming of the movie had begun.

They also shared a poster that featured an ax along with Lord Hanuman’s amulet on it. The poster also featured the reflection of Lord Narasimha in a pair of sunglasses that were resting on the ax.

Dulquer Salmaan on the work front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the gangster action thriller film King of Kotha, which was helmed by Abhilash Joshiy. The film featured Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Chemban Vinod Jose, and more in prominent roles. The film received mixed reviews, with the actor’s performances being praised.

The actor has a plethora of projects lined up before him. He will next be seen in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s upcoming project titled Thug Life. The film also features Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan in prominent roles and has its music composed by AR Rahman.

The Mahanati actor will also be featuring in Suriya’s upcoming film with Sudha Kongara titled Purananooru. The film also features Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Verma in prominent roles, marking the Tamil film debut of the latter as well. Additionally, it is also learned that Dulquer will be playing a prominent role in Venky Atluri’s upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar.

